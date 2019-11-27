You'll Fall In Love With Millers Stunning Decor & Yum Food!

This place is going to be super special and very close to my heart as I've been a part of this one since the very beginning. Right from the soft launch to the grand launch to the photoshoot to the Sunday Brunch to the Bollywood night, I've experienced it all and after all this, I finally decided to review them. The theme of the place and the menu is all top class. The food and the drinks are on point. Here's me listing a few items you should try at Millers : 1. House Nachos Bowl 2. Zeitung Paneer 3. Paprika Parmesan Vodka Prawns 4. Green Garlic Chicken 5. Morgan Kebabs 6. Roasted Chicken Oriental Flatbread 7. Chicken Khow Suey 8. Baked Cheesecake 9. Nutella Cheesecake 10. Chocolate Cigars with Vanilla Ice Cream The service is amazing and really quick! The food is toothsome and the pricing is quite reasonable keeping mind the factors like quality and quantity. So go ahead and try out Millers today.