Eat, Drink And Play At This Cute Italian Cafe In Baner!

"Buon Cibo" This Newbie in Baner is all about amazing traditional Italian food, cute ambience and a lot of in-house board games. * Ambience - I am totally in love with the ambience. It's a small place with both indoor and outdoor sitting. Indoor space is beautifully decorated with bright flowers, miniatures and properly managed sitting space. You will seriously have a fun time here with your buddies playing different board games like Zenga, Twister, Snake and Ladder etc. * Food - Coming towards food, they serve delicious Italian Menu at very affordable prices. We enjoyed below food/beverages and was surprised with how inexpensive they are considering the quality and quantity they provide. Beverages: * Cappuccino - What more would you wish for in this cold, when you get your favourite drink so beautifully presented and refreshing. * Nutella & Oreo Hot Chocolate - This Hot Chocolate is must-try. This thick and satisfying cup is truly a delight. * Caramel Cold Coffee - Ahh! One Sip and I'm in love with it. * Coke Float - This is the first time I tried Coke float other than Macdonald's. But believe me, this is amazing. Mains: * Stile Capo Tacos - Crispy tortillas stuffed with beans, cottage cheese, baby corn, onion topped with salad, grated cheese and served with salsa. * Stile Capo Nachos - This is Classic Nachos topped with beans, cheese sauce, corn, jalapeno, capsicum served with cream and salsa. * Stile Capo DIY Salad - Wow! This salad was so fresh and healthy. Lettuce, onion, tomato, olive, cucumber, cheese served with baked pita pockets and hummus dips. It was totally fun filling this pita pockets with the salad and hummus dip. * Hummus on Garlic Bread - Freshly tossed bread with garlic butter and hummus. * Pasta - This was a pink Sauce pasta. Delicious. * Stile Capo Pizza - Loved this Pizza Slice. Onion, Capsicum, baby corn, broccoli, fresh basil, jalapeno with thin crust base. * Stile Capo Risotto - Italian Style Rice tossed in olive oil, exotic veggies, garlic and herbs. Deserts : * Choco Lava Sundae - Chocolatey volcano with Vanilla ice-cream and chocolate sauce is a must-have here. * Brownie with Ice-cream - Chocolate Brownie with Vanilla Ice-cream and Chocolate Sauce. Overall - Overall, it's a great place to indulge in some serious Italian food with a fun-filled environment. Would highly recommend this place.