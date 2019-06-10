Get Beautiful Slings, Wallets, Satchels & Jholas Made Of Recycled Cloth At This Store

Satchels, totes, slings, pouches and jholas - you will fall in love with these beautiful bags from this store in Sadashiv Peth. Check out the fabulous bags from Eco Regain, a homegrown brand that makes everything with recycled cloth. They customise everything in-house. They collect clothes and fabrics from people and recycle them into these lovely creations. The bags you will find are made of denim, cotton, silk, jute and much more. You will find a lot of designs and every design is unique in its own way. We loved the jhola bags the most that were made of printed fabrics and sarees. You can also find cute pouches and clutches to carry. Their exclusive bucket bag range is innovative as well. Drop by the store when in the neighbourhood and be amazed with the way old fabrics are given a makeover. They also collect fabrics and clothes from people and we urge you to donate the unused fabrics and sarees to them. If you wish, you can also call them up and place your order after checking out their social media handle. Picture Credits: Official IG Handle