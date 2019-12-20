Treat Yourself To A Wide Variety Of Egg Dishes At Yolkshire

A few days back visited Yolkshire with some of my friends. As I'm the biggest eggetarian, this is my favourite place. They opened a new branch near FC College, FC road. Visited their one of the famous branch from Karishma society. We tried some of the dishes which are newly launched. 1) Spanish Classic Frittata - It's egg pizza with 4 eggs and served with baked beans and devilled mushrooms. 2) Mezze Lebanese Omelet - Folded omelette stuffed with marinated chicken mince and cheese, served with hummus and fries. 3)Thai Curry Omelet (chicken) - Rolled omelette stuffed with flavoured rice, topped with thai red curry. (My favourite) 4) Souffle Omelet - Fluffy cheese omelette served with hash browns and fries. 5) Zoodles Salad with soft boiled eggs - Spirals of zucchini and carrot tossed with veggies and a pesto dressing. Topped with a soft boiled egg. 6) Schnitzel sandwich - Fried chicken, eggs, lettuce and tomatoes in a panini. 7) Hummus, veggies and moza sandwich - Kind of Lebanese sandwich. 8) Cilbir - Healthy, well-plated meal consisting of Hummus, Tahini Yoghurt, cherry tomatoes, chilli oil, and poached eggs. 9) Yolkshouka - Veggies cooked in a spicy tomato sauce with baked eggs on top. Served with a side salad, fries and tahini yoghurt.