Enjoy A Staycation At This Luxurious Villa In Lonavala That's Fit For A Group

Homestays

EL House By Vista

Lonavala, Maharashtra
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 8, Near Discovery Villa, Lonavala, Maharashtra

  • Room Rent: ₹ 18500

What Makes It Awesome?

When you're visiting Lonavala, book El House by Vista Rooms. They offer you more than that mundane hotel and you can have a staycation in the true sense at half the price of a hotel stay.

Amidst serenity and lush mountains, El House is the epitome of luxury and no, we are not exaggerating. The beautiful four bedroom villa allows 18 guests at a time. The cost for 18 guests is INR 18,290 for a night.

The villa’s beautiful interiors seem to be a perfect blend of drama and simplicity. Each room has beautiful furniture as well as artefacts. Along with beautiful interiors, there are also a number of amenities that this house offers. The villa has a swimming pool, a fully functional kitchen, a music system, few board games, a spacious lawn, strong WiFi and more to offer. You can have a small pool party and enjoy soaking in the sun. If you inform the owner earlier, you can also host a small barbecue party. If you don't want to dive into the pool, you can play board games and unwind over a weekend.

If you're up for some sightseeing, you can head to Bushi Dam, Della Adventure Park, Wet ‘n’ Joy and other such attractions in Lonavala. You can also go sample some local food; read our recommendation to know more

El House is a great place for family gatherings, team outings and even for people who have a large group they want to party with. You can also host small events over here if you give the owners a prior intimation. If you go in a group of 18 people, the average cost of staying comes to INR 1000 per person.

What Could Be Better?

Despite a fully functional kitchen, the guests aren’t allowed to cook for themselves.

Pro-Tip

Call the owners before you book the villa, and confirm permissions to fire up the barbecue or in case you're planning to host an event.

