A Lakeside Dining Experience? Head Over To This Place For A Perfect Romantic Date

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Smoke On The Water

Pune, Maharashtra
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Manas Holiday Resorts, 228, Manas Lake, Paud Road, Bhugaon, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Whether it's your first date or meeting a friend after ages or making sudden plans to go out with your loved ones, Smoke On The Water is an old favourite spot for a beautiful evening outing. What else do you need? A good restaurant, with a beautiful scenic view under the sky and some good conversation. Right? So drop by here. Very trendy and lively place. The place is near to a damn beautiful lake! The scenic beauty with some food good makes a perfect blend. It's a good place to hang out with friends. They also offer hookah and drinks. They also have a small pier that offers a romantic table for couples. The service was good and the food was just average. The price is also average. This place is an instant hit among youngsters. They have sit-outs which are actually on water and it's the most interesting part over here. Avoid coming with your family and also wouldn't recommend staying back late at night over here.

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With

Bae, Big Group

Casual Dining

Smoke On The Water

Pune, Maharashtra
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Manas Holiday Resorts, 228, Manas Lake, Paud Road, Bhugaon, Pune

image-map-default