A Lakeside Dining Experience? Head Over To This Place For A Perfect Romantic Date

Whether it's your first date or meeting a friend after ages or making sudden plans to go out with your loved ones, Smoke On The Water is an old favourite spot for a beautiful evening outing. What else do you need? A good restaurant, with a beautiful scenic view under the sky and some good conversation. Right? So drop by here. Very trendy and lively place. The place is near to a damn beautiful lake! The scenic beauty with some food good makes a perfect blend. It's a good place to hang out with friends. They also offer hookah and drinks. They also have a small pier that offers a romantic table for couples. The service was good and the food was just average. The price is also average. This place is an instant hit among youngsters. They have sit-outs which are actually on water and it's the most interesting part over here. Avoid coming with your family and also wouldn't recommend staying back late at night over here.