Experience A Royal Affair With An Exclusive Menu Every Sunday

Casual Dining

Abejo

Yerawada, Pune
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ishanya Mall, Ground Floor, Unit 6 & 7, Opp. Golf Course, Yerawada, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Abejo - Great Awadhi food, the Curries and Kebabs are to die for. At 799 INR, you can get the best of everything that this lovely new eatery has to offer. All that mouthwatering food coupled with live music and some wonderful deals on alcohol (IMFL at 99INR) make this a Sunday Brunch worth indulging in.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

