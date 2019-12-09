Enjoy Pure Vegetarian Delicacies At Bhairavee When You Drop Down In Baner!

Bhairavee has a nice decor for family and large groups. The ambience is simple and gives you a nice vibe when you enter. They have a decent seating capacity both in downstairs and upstairs. Tried a lot of cuisines from the menu and all were great in taste. What I had were: ➡ Samdamji Salad: It had glass noodles, cucumber, bell pepper and dressed with a ta by the sauce. The salad was healthy and the flavour was nice. ➡ Mushroom Cappuccino Soup - Serving a mushroom soup with cappuccino flavour is usually what we don't find. It had grinded mushroom pieces served along with cappuccino flavour. I loved it the most❤. ➡ Phoenix cottage cheese - It had small cheese cubes tossed with bell pepper and onion. The taste was overall good and had the authentic cheese flavour. ➡ Pom Dragon - These were melted cheese balls served along with a spicy tangy sauce. The cheese balls were soft and cooked well. The sauce also complimented it nicely. ➡ Jalapeno Cheese Balls - These were also cheese balls which were extra creamy, extra cheesy and extra flavourful! The best starter to start your dinner with. ➡ Curry Hills Paneer - A typical South Indian starter which had large paneer kebab pieces served with pudina chutney. ➡Baked Spaghetti Pasta - It had Spaghetti pasta and veggies with mushroom baked spicy sauce along with garlic bread. The sauce had a perfect tangy flavour which I liked. The pasta was cooked well too. After such a starter spread, I headed towards the main course with a full tummy. The dishes I had were : ➡ Nashi Korean Fried Rice: The burnt fried rice was perfectly cooked with the correct amount of flavours. Loved the texture and fragrance of the dish. ➡ Malaysian curry - An authentic Malaysian curry which was perfectly cooked and tasted nice with rice. The flour And the other curries were great too in taste. To end with, I had Sitaphal Rabdi. It was good in taste. Overall loved each and every dish I had in the restaurant. You can visit this with family and friends if you are a pure vegetarian. The hospitality was warm and nice. Staff were also courteous. Would recommend this.