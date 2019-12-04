La Silicia Serves Amazing Global Cuisine With A Pretty Decor!

I have recently visited this place near which is near to Nal stop La Sicilia Bistro & Patisserie is a family restaurant and cool hangout place for youngsters that serves the global cuisine. The place to satisfy your Italian taste buds. It's a fantastic, cosy and very lovely place. The interior is lovely and gives you a feeling that you are eating in Europe. Outer ambience very well decorated by different plants. Let us discuss the items we tried: * Watermelon Juice: They served a fresh watermelon juice to us and no added sugar. * Coconut Kiwi Quencher: I tried this for the first time and it was amazing. The reason behind this mocktail is people can seat enjoy this drink till meal get over because this mocktail contains coconut icecream which melt till the meal. * Cajun chicken: Perfectly marinated with spicy and little sour taste. It was amazing * Lamb Kheema Bao: Pav inside spicy lamb kheema was amazing and served with green sauce was awesome. Recommend this. * Butter chicken Lasange: This is Italian classic dish come with layers of butter chicken, lasagna sheets and bechamel sauce. It was a bit spicy for me but the taste was awesome. Recommend Desserts, Apple Pie: An apple pie is a pie in which the principal filling ingredient is the apple. It is, on occasion, served with whipped cream, ice cream. The pastry part is generally used top-and-bottom, making it a double-crust pie. Apply pie served with the vanilla ice cream and it was tasty. Overall good experience and a good place to try the Italian menu.