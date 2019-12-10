With Beautiful Ambience & Fab Food, This Cafe Is Worth Revisiting!

Pakwan: The veg Tradition is a very nice place with the beautiful ambience and delicious food. Ambience and decor are really awesome and bright. Also, you will find folk touch in their decor. For food, we had tried many things and every dish was delicious. They serve traditional dishes as well as Chinese and tandoori dishes. Also, you are welcomed with a Jal jeera drink A detailed review of the dishes : *Paneer Chilly Dry: Perfectly made with the correct amount of spices. The Paneer was perfectly cooked in the chilli sauce *Mushroom 65: For the mushroom lover like me, this is the best appetizer. Mushrooms were perfectly cooked. *Tandoori Platter: Amazing platter consisting of Paneer, Mushroom, Potato, Gobi, etc. Perfect for a vegetarian….. as every item was superbly cooked *Paneer Satay: Skewered Paneer perfectly grilled and dipped in an amazing sauce. I loved it. *Baby corn Crispy: This was also an amazing starter to try. *The other dishes served in the main course were Veg Handi, Paneer Chilly Milly, Methi Fry, Besan Pithala, Sev Bhaji served with Butter roti, Bajra, and Jowar Rotella. All the dishes were good and delicious. Perfectly cooked and tasty. *Maharaja Dal Bati Thaal: Thaal consist 4 Batis dipped in desi Ghee, Daal Tadka, Gulab Jamun, Namkin, Gatte k Sabji, Baigan ka bharta, Salad, Lahsun k chatni, Baajre k Roti, Pappad, Churma and Chaas. Awesomely delicious and served with royalty. *Pakwan Special Thaal: This is the star of the restaurant. This consists of Gulab Jamun, Rabdi, churma, 2 types of snacks like samosa, 4 types of vegetables, Dal, Kadhi, Gatte ki Sabji, Dal bati with desi ghee, Pulav, Salad, 3 types of chatni, class, 3 types of chapati, puri. Amazingly delicious and beautiful. Ideal for 4 people.