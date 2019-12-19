Forget Wanderlust & Travel With This Agency That's About Eco, Solo & Ladies-Only Trips

Finally planning that solo trip to Europe that you always wanted to take? Or is your gang of girls ready to explore the beauty of Bali for a bachelorette? Sounds awesome, right? But who will plan your trip for you is the big question! Leave aside all the worries and let Escapar Holidays do all the leg work. Run by supergirl duo Harshada Dinkar and Girija Jamdar, they specialise in tailor-made tour packages especially for solo and women-only trips across the world. The best thing about this agency is that the packages suit all kinds of budgets. Take an eco tour abroad and you will thank us. Want to attend the ultimate shopping fest in Dubai with your girl gang? Or want to backpack across Europe solo? Dial them up and let them know your requirements. They will create an exclusive itinerary and you are good to go. It's not only the popular destinations such as Italy, France or Dubai or Bali. You can also explore the hidden Swiss village like Lauterbrunnen, untapped sea bays like Maya Bay in Thailand or Dubrovnik in Croatia. Popular amongst youngsters for its eco packages, this agency can also arrange for honeymoons and other family outings. Their packages start at INR 35000. If you are hosting a destination wedding, they will arrange for mass bookings too. Satisfy the travel bug in you and live to the fullest, while leaving all the hassles of planning on them.