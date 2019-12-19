This Saree Store On F.C. Road Is Where You Need To Shop For You & Your Mom

Got a wedding coming up? Or just love collecting the finest fabrics from across the country? Head to the Ethnic Room on F.C. Road for all traditional clothing. You can also get your hands on the finest of handloom sarees from across the country.

The store, which is opposite Vaishali Restaurant is a massive property that is packed with beautiful and elegant traditional wear for women. There are blouses, dupattas, lehengas, jewellery and much more. However, the treasure here is their extensive collection handloom Banarasi sarees.

The store sources a number of finest sarees from Banaras. There are beautiful hues, designs, patterns and the best part is, they have categorised a number of them under various collections. These collections are like shubh, noor, tanchui, sukoon, saanjh, charkha and lastly karigari. Each of these help in deciding what kind of saree you want. You could get bridal sarees, everyday sarees, occasion sarees and other types.

There are sarees in cotton, silk, kotta cotton, kora cotton, linen, dupion silk and other fine fabrics. The store also has various options in simple as well as elaborate kurtis. There are dress pieces as well readymade dresses available here. However, these are very few in number.

For those who think F.C.Road is really far, you can check out their website and place an order there as well. The prices at this store start at INR 2,000. However, there are a few pieces that are below this price range as well.