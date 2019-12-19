Ethnic Tote Bags To Ayurvedic Skincare: This Store Has It All

Be it as an accessory or for utility - you just can't deny the importance of a good bag. Looking out for some buzzworthy and quirky bags? We have a solution for you. If you come across a quaint little store on Lakshmi Road where all you can spot from outside is bags, you're in a for a treat! Move over fancy bags and get yourself one of these ethnic printed tote bags. We bet you'll make heads turn your way. The best part is that they are affordable and can be purchased for as low as INR 290. In case tote bags are not your calling, the next thing you can eye is their selection of skin and hair care products. Why use harmful chemicals on the skin when ayurvedic products can get the job done? If you feel the same, we highly recommend pampering yourself with their ayurvedic and herbal products. Just so you know, they also have some clothing options on board for both men and women. Men can select from their range of kurtas and casual shirts. Casual kurtas start from INR 1250 while you'll have to sell as much as INR 2250 for a pure silk kurta. Women, you can score some beautiful cotton and silk sarees. The premium silk sarees start at INR 2800. What's more, they even have a little collection of wooden showpieces that are worth checking out.