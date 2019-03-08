Peplum Kurtis & Semi-Stitched Ethnic Wear: This Boutique Redefines Elegance

When we entered this lovely store, the minimalist yet royal designs of the ethnic wear caught our attention. After carefully scrutinising the intricate handwork, we were impressed with the bespoke stitching and lovely patterns of the clothes.

From semi-formal Indian party-wear to peplum kurtis, semi-stitched fabrics to lehengas, the collection defines elegance and simplicity. What we loved the most was their collection of semi-stitched suits which came in beautiful pastel shades, starting at INR 10,000. The pieces had meticulous pearl-work done on them. We also got a sneak peek of the artisans doing intricate thread hand-work.

Although it is an ethnic wear store, we found several pieces of evening gowns as well as western party-wea. If you are not a fan of too much bling, this studio's collection is chic and modern.