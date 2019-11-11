Munch On European & Italian Dishes At this Outlet In Baner!

If you’re in the mood of binging on European or Italian food, then Incognito is a “must visit”. The ambiance is great. It’s got warmth. The ambiance gives a few retro feels. Since it is located in Balewadi high street, it is perfect for corporate lunches and dinners. Although you can even go with family and friends out here. This place can get a little crowded during peak hours. In spite of not being on the menu, we called for butter chicken and butter naan. It was simply delicious. The cheese nachos were crisp and one of the best that we have tasted in town. We even called for some martinis which turned out to be really good as well.