Ever Tried Tandoori Paneer Momos? Now You Can Have Them At Momos Panda

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

The Momo Panda

Aundh, Pune
4.3

Chaitraban CHS, Shop 5, Seasons Road, Aundh, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

We always had steamed and fried Momos but Tandoori momos are new for us. Tandoori Momos are love I just say. I can't resist myself from eating them, again and again, 😋 What about you guys? Its time to explore new momos variety in Pune so head over to The Momo Panda!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Fast Food Restaurants

The Momo Panda

Aundh, Pune
4.3

Chaitraban CHS, Shop 5, Seasons Road, Aundh, Pune

image-map-default