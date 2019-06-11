We always had steamed and fried Momos but Tandoori momos are new for us. Tandoori Momos are love I just say. I can't resist myself from eating them, again and again, 😋 What about you guys? Its time to explore new momos variety in Pune so head over to The Momo Panda!
Ever Tried Tandoori Paneer Momos? Now You Can Have Them At Momos Panda
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
