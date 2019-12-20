Don't Forget to Book This Beautiful Villa For Your Next Mini Vacation!

Exotica By RedStone VIllas: We were looking for a place to stay for 3 nights around Pune or Mumbai. Every year after Diwali the entire family goes to someplace for a nice mini-vacation. Since few members stay in Pune and few in Mumbai, we wanted a spot closer to either of the cities. After searching a lot of properties we finalised this one. It is a beautiful place. The view is amazing. All my cups of coffee I had just sitting on the swing and being mesmerised in the beauty of nature. The bungalow has 4 bedrooms, a living room, dining area, kitchen and a huge hall on the first floor as well which has a TT table and a carrot board. I loved the swimming pool and had a great time just chilling in the pool for a couple of hours every day. We had taken floats for the kids and they had a blast in the pool. They have a hammock as well by the pool. Also, soon they are going to install a jacuzzi as well! The caretakers are very humble and always on their toes for any help we needed. They kept the place very clean and organised. We had a very memorable stay and would definitely visit again!