Exotica By RedStone VIllas: We were looking for a place to stay for 3 nights around Pune or Mumbai. Every year after Diwali the entire family goes to someplace for a nice mini-vacation. Since few members stay in Pune and few in Mumbai, we wanted a spot closer to either of the cities. After searching a lot of properties we finalised this one. It is a beautiful place. The view is amazing. All my cups of coffee I had just sitting on the swing and being mesmerised in the beauty of nature. The bungalow has 4 bedrooms, a living room, dining area, kitchen and a huge hall on the first floor as well which has a TT table and a carrot board. I loved the swimming pool and had a great time just chilling in the pool for a couple of hours every day. We had taken floats for the kids and they had a blast in the pool. They have a hammock as well by the pool. Also, soon they are going to install a jacuzzi as well! The caretakers are very humble and always on their toes for any help we needed. They kept the place very clean and organised. We had a very memorable stay and would definitely visit again!
Don't Forget to Book This Beautiful Villa For Your Next Mini Vacation!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
Comments (0)