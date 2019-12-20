On Weekends, Treat Yourself To Some Scrumptious Khandeshi Food!

Deshi Katta: Khandeshi Cuisine is as much about kala masala as that unmistakable layer of floating oil 'Tarri' as they called it in Khandesh. Khandeshi meals usually are spicy and earthy. Khandeshis use mainly peanut oil, dry coconut and dark tiny lavangi chilies in their cooking. Akurdi, Pune has this hidden gem to have typical Khandeshi food for the last three years. This place is always crowdy because of the amazing food it serves. I've tried some of the best Khandeshi thalis and food dishes. Here are some of my favorite ones. 1. Chicken kalimirch 2. Chicken kum dhaniya 3. Mutton warhadi 4. Khandeshi thali 5. Bharit thali 6. Soya chap 7. Chicken Malai kabab 8. Goti soda 9. Rabadi milkshake 10. Lassi 11. Masala buttermilk This place is a must-visit when in Akurdi.