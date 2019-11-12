One Stop Destination For Yum Meals & Platters!

I had a notion that Social is a drinking place. You get great drinks and maybe some fine food or bar snacks. But I was happily surprised when I saw their elaborate menu. I loved the way how the menu was like newspapers folded and kept in the stand on the table. I am a coffee person. I ordered a coffee after going to Social at 11 PM in the night. That’s right! You read it correctly. And similar was the reaction of everyone on the table. Coffee was amazing. If you think Social is a place for drinks, consider it all drinks. Their Sandwiches & Burgers are delicious. I love their presentation, it is very unique. The burger came stabbed with a knife. The Bombay sandwich is so huge. One person alone cannot finish it. The ambience is great. It is the biggest Social in Pune. I love the swings that they have put up on the outer area for some tables. Another amazing thing is that in the day time, they allow children as well and also one can use it as a co-working space.