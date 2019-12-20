This Store In Pimpri Is All About Fabrics & We Are Making Ourselves A Suit

Make a suit, kurta, shirt or trouser from scratch with fine fabrics from Shree Ganesh Collection In Pimpri. The store has some really cool fabrics that you can parade around at the next party you go to. Right near the junction of Sai Chowk, you will be able to see, Shree Ganesh Collection. It's a huge store that deals only in fabrics coming from the best textile centres across India. You will find pieces coming from Baroda, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other places. At this store, you will find plain cotton fabrics that can be used to make some nice formal shirts. If not formals, they also have fabrics with various prints and stripes. They also have materials in silk and satin too. The prices for them start at INR 200 for a metre. They also have fabrics for sherwanis and kurtas. You will find varieties in silk, brocade silk, crape silk and various other types. For the churidar or even the pyjamas, you can either get it ready made from somewhere else or get the material for that as well from here. The prices for materials for salwaar suits start at INR 800 per meter.