Bookmark This Place For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delicacies In Town!

Casual Dining

The Gazebo - World Of Veg

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5-C, Damodar Jagtap Path, Mhasoba Chowk, Near Kalpataru, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Gazebo is a great restaurant with mesmerizing ambience and amazing food. It's a delight for all vegetarians. I ordered: 1) Blue Nile 2) Tropical Delight 3) Pinacolada 4) Love and Passion 5)Fruit Punch 6) Paneer Pahari Kebab 7) Veg Tandoori Platter 8) Veg Steak Sizzler Overall Rating 4.5/5

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

