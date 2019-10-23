The Gazebo is a great restaurant with mesmerizing ambience and amazing food. It's a delight for all vegetarians. I ordered: 1) Blue Nile 2) Tropical Delight 3) Pinacolada 4) Love and Passion 5)Fruit Punch 6) Paneer Pahari Kebab 7) Veg Tandoori Platter 8) Veg Steak Sizzler Overall Rating 4.5/5
Bookmark This Place For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delicacies In Town!
