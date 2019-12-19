This place has certainly drooled worthy. Masakha is that seafood restaurant where you can trust for truly delicious aquatic food. That's why this is must have a place to satisfy your seafood cravings. We ordered three different types of fish for starters, 1) Tandoori Pomfret- Freshly king size Pomfret is spicy and tandoori flavoured with mouthwatering and really tasty. 2) Shallow Fried Surmai- This one is my personal favourite because it tastes like Malwani (Kokan) with coconut flavour. 3) Salt n Pepper Prawns- I tried prawns from a various restaurant but I can challenge, this is on another level. Highly recommended from my side.
Seafood Craving? Drop By This Place To Have Delicious Aquatic Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae, Pets.
