Seafood Craving? Drop By This Place To Have Delicious Aquatic Food

Masakha - Seafood Resto & Bar

Vadgaon Budruk, Pune
Next To Deccan Pavillion, Vitthal Kamat Chowk, Sinhagad Road, Vadgaon Budruk, Pune

This place has certainly drooled worthy. Masakha is that seafood restaurant where you can trust for truly delicious aquatic food. That's why this is must have a place to satisfy your seafood cravings. We ordered three different types of fish for starters, 1) Tandoori Pomfret- Freshly king size Pomfret is spicy and tandoori flavoured with mouthwatering and really tasty. 2) Shallow Fried Surmai- This one is my personal favourite because it tastes like Malwani (Kokan) with coconut flavour. 3) Salt n Pepper Prawns- I tried prawns from a various restaurant but I can challenge, this is on another level. Highly recommended from my side.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae, Pets.

