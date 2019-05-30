Have You Tried Pune's Most Famous Sweets Yet?

A flakey and mildly sweet dish, chirote are said to be originated somewhere near Maharashtra and Karnataka and is a significant dish that is served during weddings and festivals. The traditional chirote are made with maida, fried in ghee and topped with a generous amount of powdered sugar. You can enjoy it in two manners, either eat it as is or pour some milk or basundi over it. You can find chirote at any Chitale Bandhu store.