Stock Up On Fresh Farm Produce From These Weekly Farmers' Markets In Pune

Hosted every Thursday on the open plot near Coffee Jar in Viman Nagar, this farmer’s market has over 20 stalls. These stalls are held by farmers from small villages ahead of Wagholi. At this market, you will find farmers selling various commodities. You can find, vegetables, fruits, pulses, farsans, dried fish, gavthi eggs (which are smaller in size and high in protein) and much more. Every Thursday, this market starts around 4 pm and ends by 10 pm. It is advisable that you carry your own bags.

