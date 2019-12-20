Shop For Paithani Kurtas Starting At INR 1200 From This Kothrud Store

Can you imagine a Maharashtrian woman not owning a paithani saree? Be it a wedding, any special occasion or festival, the traditional paithani, nath, gajra and the entire customary attire makes every woman look drop-dead gorgeous. While your mom might have a huge stock of such sarees, it's time you start building your ethnic wardrobe too. But hey, because you're a modern-day girl, you need a twist, don't you?

We found Fashion Creations in Kothrud, opposite Gandhi Lawns, Ganesh Nagar. This small shop makes kurtis out of paithani. They manufacture their own products like cholis, kurtas, salwar kameez, gowns and even dress materials. Simple but beautiful, they are perfect for any and every event. These kurtis are mostly plain, have colourfully designed front patches, collars, or just a thick border. They have a huge array on display right in front of you, in varied sizes, patterns, designing, cuts, necks and backs. You can pick up anyone from their of your choice. They will also stitch up the patterns for you the way you like them too. So you can get your paithani kurtas personalised. You like one of the designs but not the cut or the size is not fitting, just tell them and you’ll get the kurta of your design in a couple of weeks. The kurtas start at INR 1,200.

We checked out their chicken fabric clothes. You’ll find plain ones, with embellishments and embroidery too. Their starting price is INR 550. Neat and clean stacks of clothes depending on their fabric will showcase all that you ask for. Colourful and pretty, you won’t be able to resist buying them all, since they all are so affordable.

They also stitch clothes for you if you give them your dress material or choose from their selection. They have an entire section dedicated to dress materials of all kinds, patterns and fabrics. You can select your choice, prices starting at INR 250 and also give them to stitch if you want. Their stitching charges vary from size, fabric, type, alterations required and all the nitty gritties, but the prices start from INR 350 and upwards. Clothes can be altered too from this store, but make sure its their brand only. They won’t take outside brands for alterations.

So visit this shop to buy some really good, affordable and traditional fashion clothing at this store or maybe just go to see what they have to offer.