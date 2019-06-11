This Pretty Place With Perfect Ambience Serves Amazing Food At Reasonable Cost

New place alerts what an evening it was. I always say the food is a very personal thing to me and eating good food with. Right kind of ambience is like a dream come true. Cult Terra is an upcoming happening place with perfect ambience and reasonably good food. Especially their Pork belly is finger licking good. What you should try in food: -Start with some Orenge, Asparagus & Chicken Salad -Fritto Bowl -Chicken & Chorizo -Liquid Pindi Chole -JD Tandoori Pork Belly -Chatney Seekh Kabab -East Indio Mutton Cutlet -Chicken Dumplings In mains: -Grill Fish -Royal Chicken -Grill Cottages Cheese Steak And some exciting Cheese Cakes and Tiramisu. Beverages / Cocktails are not bad either. Try their Mango Shots and Golden Dust Beer Cocktail (I call it a beer bae) Overall a great experience and must visit the place.