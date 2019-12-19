This New Resturants Serves Good Food With Many Discounted Options

The Number Game- A new place with fabulous alfresco as well as air-conditioned seating, their beverage menu could be a bit better, but their food is absolutely worth every penny you will spend. You must try their Mushroom Open Bread, Asian Veggies, Stuffed Potato Vada, Paneer 65, Nanzza's And this place has a unique way of ordering, you download their application and order from the app, you will be surprised to see the discounts you will get. Well managed place with absolutely brilliant service!