Men, Head To FC Road And Shop For Shoes Starting At INR 400 Only

The store has a number of sandals and off-beat Kolhapuris too. We were in love with the black strap of this chappal. You can obviously pair this with a traditional outfit and with a short kurta and jeans. The prices here too start at INR 400. We also liked a pair of funky flip-flops that were priced at INR 400. Pair them with joggers and a t-shirt when you want to dress casually. The store also has a good collection of sneakers and formal shoes.