With Beautiful Interiors & Killer Food, This Outlet Is Definite Goals!

The place is good to go in the day as well. The ambience is so cute and beautiful. FOMO is a good place to go on Sunday brunch. The owners are cool. The dance floor is LIT. They have amazing seatings outdoor as well as in indoor. Let's come upon the food. I had: potato wedges - really good. Paneer Stir Fry - paneer was so fresh and the taste is just amazing. White sauce pasta was my favourite at this place. The sauce was so amazing that I couldn't stop myself to eat that yummy pasta. Veggies were properly mixed in the sauce and taste amazing! Keema Pav - tastes like pav bhaji and highly recommended. Veg Burmese Khowsuey - I tried the Khowsuey for the first time and I loved it. The taste of coconut was there in every bite. Sauteed Veggies with Mashed potato - This was a healthy pick. The veggies were properly sauteed and taste too good. In mocktails- Devil and bubblegum are good to go!! They have an amazing menu of mocktails. The only thing I didn't like here was their service. The service is too slow. Overall I just loved the place and food.