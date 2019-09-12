With the festive season coming up, we are all gearing up for shopping right? It’s time to head out and scout the best traditional wear with a touch of contemporary designs. We went out to Laxmi Road and scouted the best ethnic wear stores:
Ladies Get Your Festive Game On At These Ethnic Stores On Laxmi Road!
Saheli Creations
If you are looking for easy-going and breathable fashion then Saheli creations is the place to check out. They stock up on different dress materials and ready made suit pieces in bright colours and designs. You can even get them customised according to your preference and also mix and match some other pieces. A suit piece here would cost you approximately INR 500 and upwards.
Karishma Boutique
From beautiful palazzo sets to indo-western gowns, Karishma boutique has it all! You can find many creative and unique designs at this store at very reasonable rates starting at INR 1,000. You can either choose from their collection on display or pick up stuff from their catalogue that they later alter according to your needs.
Petals Ladies Garments
This store is no stranger to everyone who loves ethnic wear! Petals Ladies Garments is known for their collection of extravagant lehengas. They are available in different styles, colours and designs starting at INR 2,000. No matter the occasion, there is something for everyone here.
Vama Heritage
Vama Heritage provides authentic handcrafted sarees from all over India at very reasonable rates. From designer wear to silk sarees and kanjivarams, you’ll be spoilt for choices here. Their price range starts at INR 2000 onwards. You can also find a great collection of gowns, lehengas and kurtas here too.
Peshwa Creations
If you are looking for traditional Maharashtrian sarees, then head over to Peshwai Creations. They stock up on the most expensive and exquisite sarees to the most affordable cotton sarees starting at only INR 300. You can choose from different designs, patterns and styles that go with your vibe and shop away!
