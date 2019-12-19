Festive Emergency? This Store Will Stitch A Stunning Outfit Within 2 Days

Janki's at Archana Villa on Salunkhe Vihar, Wanowrie is a hidden gem for gorgeous hand-stitched and embroidered dress materials, kurtas and dupattas. Despite its size, Janki's stores a wide collection of stunning ethnic wear for all kinds of budget and taste. In fact, we are quite impressed with its versatility in terms of fabrics, stitches, colours and designs. From soft pastels to vibrant festive hues, minimal patterns, heavy embellishments, 3D work and contemporary silhouettes, the boutique has something for everyone. We particularly loved some of the dress materials in chiffon, crepe and organza. What's even more awesome is that you can turn these dress materials into any ethnic wear you want - anarkalis, kameez, A-line kurtis and more. Additionally, you can stitch the pants either as salwar or patiala or palazzo or cigarette pants. Janki's has its very own in-house tailor who will take your measurements and deliver a fantastic piece with 48 to 72 hours. The prices out here are extremely affordable. While the dress pieces range between INR 2,000 and INR 4,000, the cost of stitching can somewhere be around INR 1,000 and INR 2,500. Their collection and finesse of work are absolutely brilliant and definitely worth spending your money on. Apart from this, Janki's also keeps a small collection of purses, wallets, handbags and belts. Make sure you check those out too!