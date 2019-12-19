Find A Piece Of Jaipur At This Hidden Concept Store In Kalyani Nagar

Nestled at the leafy Nilanjali Society in Kalyani Nagar, Sooti is a charming little concept store that has our heart. Run by Manish Khatri, the store is known for two things. First, everything out here is made of 100% cotton and second, every product is sourced from Jaipur. In a way, through all of Sooti's products, you'll find a tiny bit of the pink city in terms of traditional patterns and fabric. What we love about this store is, despite its size, there is an impressive versatility in the products. From home decor items like bedsheets, bedcovers, table mats, and Jaipuri razai to fashionable womenswear like long kurtis, kalamkari tops, cotton sarees, and flowy palazzos. In fact, the prices are extremely pocket-friendly. While the apparels range between INR 1,000 and INR 4,000, the bedsheets cost about INR 1,200, and quilts come for INR 2,000. Apart from this, Sooti also stocks up on super cute stationery and cotton bean bags. We particularly love their collection of handmade, cloth diaries in subtle floral and umbrella prints, for as low as INR 150.