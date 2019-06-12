This Fine Dine Restaurant Serves Delectable Dishes With Fancy Interiors

The first thing which makes this place awesome is that it is located at “The Mills”. So The Mills is a beautiful hangout place for families, kids, couples, youngsters, etc. Be it any age group. There are multiple Bars, clubs or fine dine restaurants. Coming to Tathya- with as unique as its name, the place is simple yet elegant fine dine restaurant. It has indoor as well as outdoor sitting arena. Ambience is really nice, perfect for fancy dinner date or family outing. Food- Indian only. They do serve lip-smacking chap, kebab or tikka’s. It’s a perfect place to grab good Indian food for both Veg and Non-veg. Drinks:- Cang Martini Kalis Blosson Starters:- Veg Platter Dahi K Sholey Peshawari Soya Chap Main Course:- Paneer Khurchan Dal Makhni ( If you don’t like Dal Makhani on sweeter end, ask them to keep it spicy) Desserts:- Zaunk-e-Shahi (Mini Gulab Jamun served with Rabri) Moreover, the staff was really nice and polite which made our evening memorable.