Treat Yourself With Delish Ethiopian Cuisine In KP, Check Out Now!

Abyssinian, First Ethiopian restaurant in India and that too in our "Pune". The ambience is just lovely, they had pics and artefacts of the place and the colour combination of the walls is very well done. So we started with a drink called "Tezz" which a rice wine and their traditional welcome drink. Ethiopian cuisine is not only a style of food but the way to eat. We ordered their "Messob" where the place all the injera in a big plate where injera is a ragi dosa which is fermented for 36 hours, and it has a sour taste to it. It is really interesting how the Ethiopian people eat their food. After the injeras are served in the big platter they pour all the curries, vegetables, salads and all the other things on it. You are supposed to eat all these with the ragi dosa they provide you with. You need at least 5-6 people to finish it! The food was delicious and lip-smacking and we loved every item that was served to us! As our tummy was full, we then went for the desserts which were Sweet samosa and baklava. Both the desserts were really good. The samosa was crispy and not too sweet. To end our meal we tried their Ethiopian coffee which was served with popcorn. It is a black coffee served with popcorn, butter and salt. The pricing is a bit on the higher side but the staff is very friendly and humble. Overall a great place to try out some lovely different food.