Looking For A Versatile Multi-Cuisine Menu With A Bar?Then This Is The Place

Recently visited 2BHK Diner & Key Club at the Mills Bund Garden as an INSIDER at LBB & our first LBB meet-up. We enjoyed every bit of it. The place, the Food & the lovely hospitality. Talking about food, if you’re looking for a wide multi-cuisine menu + a full-fledged bar + good music to vibe to? Then this is your place😍 -What we had and we loved: The Salli Boti Mutton, 2BHK Peri-Peri prawns, The Non-Veg Mezze platter, Butter Chicken Naanza, Assorted Veggie Pattaya -For the Main Course, we loved: Grilled Australian John Dory in Almond Rosemary Dressing, Risotto, Lamb Rogan Josh Risotto -For Desserts, we loved: Baked NY style Cheesecake, Coffee Pannacotta, Chocolate Mud Cake, Tiramisu. We absolutely loved the food at 2BHK! And give a huge thumbs up 👍🏻.