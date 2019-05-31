With A Rich & Classy Ambience, 2 BHK Is Surely The Hot-Spot In Town

2BK is basically an updated and bigger version of 1BHK. We really loved the ambience, it's rich and classy with inside and outside sittings. Each and every dish served with some creativity and tastes incredibly delicious. They invented Naaza to the world. It's basically Naan + Pizza. And that's highly recommended from my side. What we loved:- 1) Secret Marinated Of Prawns 2) Chicken Shish Tawook 3) Butter Chicken Naaza 4) Cheese Risotto Veg 5) Rani Dal Makhani 6) Panner Tikka Masala 7) Prawns Dim Sum 8) Lamb Massaman Curry