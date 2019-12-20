This Outlet In Mundhwa Serve Delicious Fish Thali & More!

For all fish lovers out there, Maasa place is for you. I have heard no. of time from my friends about this place. So I had to try it. They serve amazing food. All the dishes are made on the chulla. We ordered platter as we were in a group and want to try all types of fish. Then afterward we ordered a fish thali. One thing which I am a little upset about is the 'curry' and spices used for 'Rassa'. It doesn't have a punch part. Being a food blogger, I felt it can be improved. Rest all sol-kadhi and add on are perfectly cooked, served and tastes best. The restaurant is worth the money and serves the best quality of food.