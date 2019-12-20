For all fish lovers out there, Maasa place is for you. I have heard no. of time from my friends about this place. So I had to try it. They serve amazing food. All the dishes are made on the chulla. We ordered platter as we were in a group and want to try all types of fish. Then afterward we ordered a fish thali. One thing which I am a little upset about is the 'curry' and spices used for 'Rassa'. It doesn't have a punch part. Being a food blogger, I felt it can be improved. Rest all sol-kadhi and add on are perfectly cooked, served and tastes best. The restaurant is worth the money and serves the best quality of food.
This Outlet In Mundhwa Serve Delicious Fish Thali & More!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery Available
