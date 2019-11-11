Here's Where You Can Sip On House-Made Iced Teas

Situated in the busy lanes of Viman Nagar, next to the Irani Cafe, this small restaurant is exceptionally good at what it does. From their badass burgers to Italian, Chinese, Indian cuisines, their portions are as scrumptious as their meals. Their cool, in-house iced tea is just so exemplary to cool one down. Right amounts of sugar, not too sweet, not too sour, the tang of the lemon and the great flavour of the mint leaves makes it refreshing. Made to perfection, they have peach and lemon flavoured ice teas with other mocktail range. A meal for two can round about to INR 1,300.