Not all can make that flawless, blissful iced tea that will make you go back for seconds. If you love your tea on ice, here's a list of places in Pune that make their own iced tea. So say goodbye to pre-mixes and readymade iced tea and drink house-made ones.
Here's Where You Can Sip On House-Made Iced Teas
Malaka Spice
Serving the city with authentic Malaysian, Japanese, Thai, Korean, Cambodian, and Vietnamese food since 1997, Malaka Spice is just about the perfect place for weekend brunch with your bunch of friends or a quiet, peaceful date. The iced teas are as good as their food. Served in either a glass or a pitcher, their lemon ice tea and Malaka iced tea, which is a Thai special, is always the prime choice to have. It can cash around INR 1,800 for a meal for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Polka Dots
Situated inside Westend Mall, this multi-cuisine fine-dining place has a cozy vibe, a classic decor and a great selection of dishes. From risottos, butter chicken to apple pies, it will be a blast of flavours in your mouth. Equivalently worthy are their iced teas. With only two flavours of lemon and peach, they come in a glass, a pitcher, a tower of one litre and a tower of two litres. So, sip on this soothing and chilly beverage to your heart's content. It will cost approximately INR 1,400 for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Tales & Spirits
A great place with spacious ambience and just the right kind of lighting makes it ideal for a lavish dinner. Fabulous choices for bar lovers, their iced teas are worth more than a try. Unique flavours are introduced through their mingling and experimenting like lemon, strawberry, peach, ginger lemon squash, chillies passion and few more. It comes down to around INR 1,500 for two people.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
TGI Friday
Not just Fridays, this is a great place to chill on any day of the week. Delicious food like chicken wings, pork ribs to crazy chilling beverages, it's an aggregate for all your cravings. Just like their cocktails, mocktails and coolers, their iced teas are also one of its kind. Their lemon ice tea is so tangly sweet, the tea flavour not lost at all. Their flavoured iced tea has their in-house recipe flavour, which won’t disappoint you at all. A meal for two can be around INR 2,500.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Dinos & Duggys
Situated in the busy lanes of Viman Nagar, next to the Irani Cafe, this small restaurant is exceptionally good at what it does. From their badass burgers to Italian, Chinese, Indian cuisines, their portions are as scrumptious as their meals. Their cool, in-house iced tea is just so exemplary to cool one down. Right amounts of sugar, not too sweet, not too sour, the tang of the lemon and the great flavour of the mint leaves makes it refreshing. Made to perfection, they have peach and lemon flavoured ice teas with other mocktail range. A meal for two can round about to INR 1,300.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
