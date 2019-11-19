When was the last time you did not stop to take a picture for your gram while visiting a restaurant? Restaurants have caught on too, and are adding elements that'll make you want to click and post. If you love feeding your feed, we found themed restaurants in Pune that you must visit for a different ambience. And, there's good food here too!
Dive Into A Different A World At Five Themed Restaurants In Pune
Agrabah
This Aladdin-themed restaurant in NIBM is all about the Bohri Cuisine. Get lost into the world of Agrabah - Disney princess Jasmine’s kingdom. The setting is quite magical and Arabic with huge colourful tents in the shades of magenta, red and fuchsia. Each sitting is adorned with chandeliers, and giant colourful designed cushions give it a regal, mystical look. The decor is straight out of the Arabian Nights and the evening setting makes it even more spectacular. Enjoy their magnificent Bohri thaal, raan and several other meaty dishes while enjoying the atmosphere with your Jasmine or Aladdin. A meal for two will come down to INR 800.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Pimlico
Nestled in the quiet lanes of Koregaon Park, this place is touted to be the first floral cafe in the city. The concept being adopted from the cafes across Bangkok and London, it includes floral boards, vintage patio furniture, mirrors and a European tea lounge. The blues and the whites of the interior are gracefully complemented with bunches of roses and other flowers set gorgeously across the place. It’s apt to enjoy fast food, hot chocolate or even a coffee at with your S.O. A meal for two at this stunning Insta-worthy cafe will cost around INR 700.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Taste Of Punjab
Mumbai’s popular North Indian restaurant, opened in Viman Nagar and easily transports you to a typical dhaba in Punjab. The vibe, music, dance, utensils, interiors, sitting arrangement, artefacts, everything will make you wonder if you're in your pind. It has a spectacular ambience, very quirky, eccentric and vibrant. There are colours everywhere; checkered floors, multi-tone, throne-like chairs, live food kiosks, bright chandeliers, sparkly drapes and golden hues. The bhangra music is energising and the dance floor is the perfect opportunity to let loose. We highly recommend their buffet! A meal here will set you back INR 1,500 for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
I Amsterdam
For a date or an outing with friends, if you are looking for a mini glimpse of Amsterdam, head to this bar in Hinjewadi. The entire decor is inspired by the city of Amsterdam, and it is like taking a trip to the city itself. A gorgeous place with seven kinds of seating, you can choose between the chic indoors or the lovely outdoors, and both are elegantly done. As for food, you can choose between Indian, Asian and European cuisine where a meal for two would cost about INR 1400.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Abysissinian
Touted as India’s first Ethiopian fine dine, Abyssinian is located in Koregaon Park and run by the folks who own Savya Rassa. Take a trip to the African country which boasts of tribal culture, community meals and practices, spicy delicacies and the sponge-like injera (yum!). The decor includes traditional Ethiopian seats, 150 to 200-year-old artefacts like tribal lanterns with stories, crosses, leather pots and even some cutlery. With stout and sturdy furniture, the place has a typical messob dining culture, and it's quite similar to how the Bohri Muslim community eats in a thaal. So, it's best to visit in a group of at least four. Don't miss out on the doro wat and the coffee ceremony. Two will have to spend around INR 1,600 here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
