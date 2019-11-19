Dive Into A Different A World At Five Themed Restaurants In Pune

Touted as India’s first Ethiopian fine dine, Abyssinian is located in Koregaon Park and run by the folks who own Savya Rassa. Take a trip to the African country which boasts of tribal culture, community meals and practices, spicy delicacies and the sponge-like injera (yum!). The decor includes traditional Ethiopian seats, 150 to 200-year-old artefacts like tribal lanterns with stories, crosses, leather pots and even some cutlery. With stout and sturdy furniture, the place has a typical messob dining culture, and it's quite similar to how the Bohri Muslim community eats in a thaal. So, it's best to visit in a group of at least four. Don't miss out on the doro wat and the coffee ceremony. Two will have to spend around INR 1,600 here.