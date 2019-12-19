Get T-Shirts For Men Starting At INR 200 At This Kharadi Store

Men, if you have been thinking that shopping for you is always going to burn a hole in your pocket, we have found just the store for you. From t-shirts to blazers, Flagship 24, located near the Kharadi Hadapsar Bypass offers all kinds of clothing for men. A rather simple and humble store, it is the best choice for when you want to shop a number of things at affordable prices.

The store has a huge collection of formals, casuals in both top wear and bottom wear. The prices here for a simple formal shirt starts at INR 300 only. They have shirts with vertical stripes (not the currently trendy bold lines) in pastels and bright solids; smart checkered shirts that you can wear to your work as formals and later in the evening, roll up your sleeves for a casual look.They also have shirts in half-sleeves and trousers. You will find the plain, striped and micro checkered trousers.

Moving on to t-shirts, the store has options for everyday and occasional purposes. You will also find polo t-shirts, a few quirky ones too and all start at INR 200. They also have shorts, bermudas, joggers and a few denims and chinos. You'll also find hoodies and jackets of almost all kinds here too.