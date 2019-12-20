Visit Flavours Street For Their Amazing Chocolate Toast & Yum Quick Bites!

I'm sure you must have tried the chocolate toast at Flavours on FC road. It is simply delicious and chocolaty. To experience the same sandwiches and taste you can now visit this wonderfully planned and established Flavours Street in Baner. It is a 3 floored restaurant, ground floor gives you feel of proper street food place, the second floor has indoor air-conditioned seating and the third floor is Rooftop. Nicely decorated ambience and feel, makes you feel good. If you check the menu you won't believe the prices are so low. This place is VFM. Tried their pasta in the pink sauce which was just soo good. The taste, quality and the ingredients used are so perfect. The pasta was garnished with some grated Parmesan cheese which is very rare but authentic. The chocolate sandwich doesn't need any description the taste speaks for itself. You must visit this outlet to see the journey of this brand from the streets to a 3stored restaurant. Started in 2004 on a hand and now a brand with 6 outlets around Pune is the best street food place.