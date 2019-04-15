Brides are loving floral jewellery which adds a fresh look and is apt for mehendi or sangeet. So brides to be, save this and thank us later. This wedding season, adorn yourself with customised floral jewellery from these designers in Pune.
Brides To Be, Here’s Where You Can Get Floral Jewellery In Pune
SwaSa Collection
Get decked up with classy and elegant jewellery from SwaSa collection by Swati Reddy. You can get artificial floral jewellery pieces such as necklaces, bangels, rings, earrings, mang tikas and more. You can either select from their existing designs or get something customised from them. Their jewellery prices start at as cheap as INR 100. Apart from floral jewellery, you can also get good quality of Ikat sarees and cotton sarees from them. SwaSa collection also does quirky and trendy imitation jewellery too.
Anokhi Creations
Whether you need floral jewellery for your wedding or baby shower, Anokhi Creations has got you covered. They have some really stylish and chic floral jewellery in both real as well as artificial flowers. Anokhi creation also rents their artificial jewellery at INR 700 per day. However, if you are renting the floral jewellery, you would have to pick it up and deliver from Mrs.Birla’s home in Sadashiv Peth. She also makes fresh flower jewellery which starts at INR 1500 and can be delivered to you anywhere in Pune.
Sheettal’s Floral Designs
Known for floral decorations for weddings, corporate events and parties, Sheettal’s Floral Designs also does fresh flower ornaments for brides.They use fresh flowers that give you a natural look for all your occasions. You can get beautiful tiaras, amulets, baju-bands, kamar-bands and much more made from fresh flowers. Their price starts from INR 1200 and can go up depending upon your requirements.
Apart from floral jewellery, you can also get flower arrangements from them for all festivals.
Daksh Creations
Making a number of pretty brides look more beautiful with their collection of floral ornaments, Daksh Creations should be checked out by all you Insta-savvy brides. They also rent out artificial jewellery at INR 700 per day, depending upon the ornament. If you want to keep the jewellery to yourself, you can buy them at INR 1500. If you need something completely refreshing, do check their real flower jewellery starting at INR 3000.
Jyo’s Creativity
From handcrafted artificial flowers to customized and creative gifts, Jyo’s Creativity has it all. You can get simple, elegant and classy floral jewellery made or rent them. If you intend to buy the floral jewellery, the prices will be starting at INR 1500 and for rent will be INR 700. Along with the floral jewellery, you can also get shadow boxes, custom made albums, birthday signs and much more made too.
Creatik
Find cool tiaras, necklaces, bracelets and much more at Creatik. You can find a number of beautiful pieces which you can either rent or buy from them. The floral jewellery for purchasing will cost you between INR 500 to INR 3000 depending upon the jewellery. Whereas, if you are planning to rent, the floral jewellery will be available between INR 400 to INR 950 per day with an additional and refundable amount. Creatik does not rent jewellery for mehandi and haldi. But, you can get them rented for baby showers.
