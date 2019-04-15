Brides To Be, Here’s Where You Can Get Floral Jewellery In Pune

Known for floral decorations for weddings, corporate events and parties, Sheettal’s Floral Designs also does fresh flower ornaments for brides.They use fresh flowers that give you a natural look for all your occasions. You can get beautiful tiaras, amulets, baju-bands, kamar-bands and much more made from fresh flowers. Their price starts from INR 1200 and can go up depending upon your requirements.

Apart from floral jewellery, you can also get flower arrangements from them for all festivals.