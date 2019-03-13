Buy The Freshest Blooms Every Morning At This Flower Market in Pune

With colourful flowers and garlands dotting the space, the wholesale flower market in Gultekdi Market Yard is where you go when you’re seeking the season’s freshest blooms. Originally, Pune’s flower market was along the road from Dagdusheth Halwai Temple to the Mahatma Phule Mandai. But, it was moved to Market Yard and is a huge area full of colour and aroma that you’d love to walk into.



Find everything from roses to gendas. Whether you’re hoping to get bouquets to gift, garlands for worship or have a big fat shaadi at home, you’ll get your needed supply of flowers here. The market has over 200 flower shops, so feel free to scout for the best ones. It also has an auction hall, business centre, export facility, a gallery of floral artists for viewing, shops for accessories and other floral utilities, bank branches, and even a cold storage.

This flower market was established to meet international standards and has been booming and blooming ever since its inception. You must make a trip to the market to simply see the facilities and the large auction hall, which has digital auction clocks displaying information on the products and helping traders make their purchase. And, if you’re here just to shop. You can pick up roses, gerberas, carnations, anthuriums, gladioli, jasmine and marigold among others.