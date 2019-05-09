Fly With These Professional Paragliders From Nirvana Adventures

A thrilling paragliding experience just an hour away from Pune! We went to the paragliding site, where we would wait for an hour for the winds to get favourable so we could enjoy our “joy ride” to the fullest! The paragliding activities are supervised by an organisation known as “Nirvana Adventures” which is owned by Astrid and Sanjay. At 5 PM we took the first flight in tandem with a professional paragliding instructor at the helm. The initial fear, quickly changed to ecstasy as we felt the gusts of wind brush up against us, never before did we ever feel so alive!