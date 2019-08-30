Beautiful Interiors With An Amazing Menu At Flying Duck Co

I was here a few days back as Flying Duck Co. is the most anticipated restaurant in Pune and I must say it doesn't disappoint you. The ambience is beautiful with comfortable chairs and outdoor seating is also available. Here's my quick review of the items that I loved over here:- Soup:- 1. Duck Soup:- This soup was really flavourful and a very meaty subtle taste to it. It tasted really good and it was perfect for my palate. Only thing I wished was that if the duck pieces which they put it in should have been boneless. Appetizers:- 1.Chicken Sukha: Really spicy and their masala was top notch. Chicken was cooked to perfection and the heat in it was amazing. A treat to have for all the Chicken lovers. It gives a nostalgic feeling of the chicken sukha we have made by our mother. The red chilly was brilliantly infused in the masala and elevated the dish to whole another level. 2.Pork ribs: Last time I had been here I had their Pork Chops and wanted to try their pork ribs. Really juicy and tender Pork ribs, the barbeque sauce was sweet in taste. Along with the pork ribs they gave mashed potatoes. Mains:- 1.Veg Khow Suey:- It's my favourite item and this suey was the best thing I had that day. Their coconut gravy was bursting with flavours and their noodles are really thin and along with the condiments, Ahhh it's just a combination made in heaven. 2.Kadhai mushroom:- After all the non-veg items a veg item is a must. Lots of veggies, medium spicy gravy along with the laccha paratha .Perfect combo. Desserts:- We tried 3 of their desserts. The mango pannacotta was adequately sweet and I loved the mango syrup they had on it. It was garnished with few pomegranates as well. The tiramisu also was good and would recommend you to have it. The Chocolate mousse was so thick and chocolaty. Have once as your tummy will be full. So to sum it up, Flying Duck is one of the best restaurants I have ever been as their ambience, food, drinks, desserts all are impeccable. If you are here then don't forget to have their pork chops, khow suey, all of their desserts. Do visit them and I'm sure you'll love it.