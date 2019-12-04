Yum Mocktails & Killer Appetizers, Plan Your Sunday Lunch At This Amazing Cafe In Hinjewadi!

I was at FOMO on a Sunday afternoon and must say that this place has a lot to offer. It is really good for day and night parties with an amazing dance floor. It has a cute and bright ambiance. Talking about the food I had Sesame Chicken:- It was good in taste with some sesame sprinkled on top. Paneer stir fry: I felt paneer was rubber format so didn't prefer it much Potato wedges:- I really loved it. A good decent chunk of potato fries well and served with ketchup Chicken lollipop:- I totally loved it, a good coating of masala in barbeque sauce Fish fingers:- This was my favorite. Soft cooked fish coated in bread crumbs taste was perfect. In the mains Kheema Pav:- It tasted more like pav bhaji and less like the dish so not happy. Burmese Khowsuey:- I loved it the curry had perfect taste. Recommended Mashed potatoes with sautéed veggies:- Veggies were nice and crispy and were going perfect with mashed potatoes. Recommended. White sauce pasta:- Totally loved it. It was creamy and buttery and had the perfect taste. They have a huge range of cocktails and mocktails and the best was bubblegum and devil. It totally reminds you of some childhood flavours. Service is a bit slow but otherwise a great place to enjoy