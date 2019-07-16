Don't Miss Out On FOMO Because This Bar's Community Cocktails Will Help You Save Some Bucks

Neon coloured furniture, boho-chic wall murals and a beautiful rooftop ambiance makes FOMO a highly sought after nightlife destination, especially over the weekend. Located in the party hub of Hinjewadi High Street, this bar-cum-lounge is a popular favourite amongst those who wish to unwind after a hard week at work. With great deals on alcohol, an affordably priced menu and great service, FOMO comes highly recommended by patrons.

An extensive menu serves soups, salads, sandwiches, finger food, main course and desserts. Their cheesy jacket potatoes, Yakitori, chicken popcorn and Thai chicken green curry come highly recommended. The bar menu offers great deals, and even offers rates by bottle and community cocktails (cocktails that can be shared by 3) Other than being well-priced, the menu boasts of deals that work well for those in large groups.

If you’re in the mood to watch a match, or enjoy the romance of the monsoons with some live music and cocktails, or simply wish to enjoy one big weekend fiesta, FOMO is a great place to head to. The Sunday brunch too is a great hit for those who want to enjoy day-drinking.

A meal for tow will cost you INR 1,500 with their deals on alcohol.