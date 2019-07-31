Grab A Bite At These Eateries

Take a break from all the walking around and stop by at this cute little nook called Ketli. This cafe serves authentic chai and snacks just like our favourite road side tea stalls. They serve their chai in glasses made of mud (kulhad) which adds that traditional touch to it. If you like your chai strong with a lot of ginger and garlic then you are going to love this place. If not, you can ask the servers to make it light! They also serve small snacks such as cookies and sandwiches.