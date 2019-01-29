Lane 6 of Koregaon Park has no dearth of good places to eat. Be it a fine dine or exotic street-food, vegan dishes to health platters, this lane has it all. We have shortlisted five restaurants which we have tried during our multiple trips to this vibrant lane and these are the places you should look out for-
Street Eats To Vegan Gourmet: Did You Know KP's Lane 6 Is A Foodie's Paradise?
Cafe London Dreams
Oxidation-free smoojuices, healthy bowls, and salad platters, all these dishes are specially designed by a nutritionist, keeping in mind the health of the people. Cafe London Dreams in Koregaon Park specially curates menu for the health freaks out there. We recommend the oxidation-free smoojuices which are a combination of smoothies and mixed juices with nuts and everything nice. They use a masticating juicer to retain the healthy properties of fruits and nuts in the smoojuice. We tried the nutribooster juice which had the goodness of ragi and nuts in it. Rich in flavour, it was fulfilling, delicious, and flavourful. We also tried omelettes which had a stuffing of mushrooms, broccoli, and cheese. Guys, they also make their pizza crusts with a nachni base. We recommend you stop worrying about carbs and simply dig in.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Momo's Corner
Koregaon Park is where most people head to eat, drink and chill. This time when you walk through the beautiful lanes of KP, you should stop by this eatery. The place is located in lane number 6 of Koregaon Park and is always crowded. Owing to its red fiery chutney, this corner is a must visit for peeps who love their food a little extra spicy. To help you handle the fiery momo chutney, this place also offers cold coffees and ice teas.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Mahlzeit - Berlin Street Food
When in Mahlzeit, eat the way Germans do! This charming establishment nestled in the popular Lane 6 of Koregaon Park, serves the best of Berlin street food created by German chefs. Mahlzeit is all about authentic, soul-satisfying German street food! Try out their specialities – German bratwurst hot dog for INR 250 and the Mahlzeit BLT made of crispy pork bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayonnaise for INR 275. If you’re in for some experiment, order the Turkish-German combination of Bratkartoffel doner for INR 250. It’s grilled bread pocket filled with fried potatoes, mixed salad, yoghurt and tangy red sauce. For desserts, try the special German cheese cafe by Chef Amelie.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Real Green Cafe
The Real Green Cafe is the best of all worlds - charming quiet place on the bustling roads of Koregaon Park, 100% vegan, absolutely delectable dishes and great value for money.
We ordered the stir-fry veggies and quinoa for INR 300 and a gluten-free barbecue pizza for INR 190, with an abundance of capsicum, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and dairy-free cheese, well-marinated in BBQ sauce. We highly recommend you try their spicy tofu chilly wrap for INR 130 and the mouthwateringly gooey gluten-free chocolate cupcake.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Asian Box
Find the goodness of Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Burma under one roof at The Asian Box. Go for the authentic Asian food and the courteous service! We totally dig the Spicy Laksa Soup, made out of spicy coconut broth, herbs and noodles. The Banana Leaf Fish for INR 490 is to die for. If you love Indonesian, try the Chicken Rendang Curry (INR 350) and the Sambal Telur (INR 220), made of boiled eggs cooked in an Indonesian sambal. Reasons great enough for you to stop by?
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
