Street Eats To Vegan Gourmet: Did You Know KP's Lane 6 Is A Foodie's Paradise?

The Real Green Cafe is the best of all worlds - charming quiet place on the bustling roads of Koregaon Park, 100% vegan, absolutely delectable dishes and great value for money.

We ordered the stir-fry veggies and quinoa for INR 300 and a gluten-free barbecue pizza for INR 190, with an abundance of capsicum, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and dairy-free cheese, well-marinated in BBQ sauce. We highly recommend you try their spicy tofu chilly wrap for INR 130 and the mouthwateringly gooey gluten-free chocolate cupcake.