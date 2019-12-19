This Newbie In Kharadi Serves Tasty South African Cuisine!

New Place Alert:- Lekker Chow, Kharadi, Pune. In South Africa "Lekker Chow" means "Tasty Food". They serve Indian dishes that are difficult to find in India! "Bunny Chow" - It is Indian inspired South African street food since the 1940s. It consists of a hollowed-out loaf of white bread filled with curry. Bunny chows are often served with a grated carrot, chilli and onion salad. We tried 1) Chicken and seafood ( Prawns ) Soup - 5/5 2) Chakalaka - 4/5 3) Bobotie - 4/5 4) Saucy Fish Bunny chow - 5/5 5) Durban Chicken Bunny Chow -5/5 ( Highly Recommend) 6) Durban Mutton Bunny Chows - 5/5 (Highly Recommend) 7) Malwa Pudding - 4/5